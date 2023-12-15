CBeebies' stars Justin Fletcher and Dodge The Dog surprise message for seriously ill Doncaster boy

A terminally ill Doncaster youngster was given a big surprise – with messages from his children’s TV favourites on a CBeebies themed day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

10-year-old Mason Williamson, who is seriously ill in hospital, recieved videos from kids’ TV favourite Justin Fletcher as well as CBeebies hosts George Webster and Dodge The Dog as nursing staff surrounded the youngster’s bed with CBeebies themed pictures.

A room at the hospital was also decorated for Mason and his brother Jacob with the distinctive yellow CBeebies blobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason, who is on end of life care, was stunned when Justin, better known as Mr Tumble, popped up on screen and told him: “Hello there, this is a very special message for Mason.

CBeebies stars Justin Fletcher (left) and George Webster and Dodge The Dog (right) suprised Doncaster's Mason Williamson with messages to his hospital bed.

"Hello Mason, it’s me Justin here, I’m wearing my Justin the Jester clothes today and I’m just about to do my warm-up.

"I’m just beeping my nose and wobbling my cheeks! I know, I am silly aren’t I, Mason?

"I’m sending you my love and best wishes.”

And the youngster was even more surprised when fellow CBeebies stars George and Dodge also delivered a special message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told him: “Hi Mason, It’s Dodge The Dog here from the CBeebies house, it’s George, also from the CBeebies house and we are hear you are having a CBeebies day – it sounds like so much fun.

"We hope you have a fantastic CBeebies day and we are sending you all of our love. Have a great day – here’s a big doggy kiss from me to you.”

He also received a CBeebies goodie bag in the post and proud parents Dave and Nicola said: “Mason wished to go CBeebies land so the amazing team on the ward brought it to Mason – we can't thank them enough it's amazing.”

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “How lovely is this? Dedicated to one of our amazing patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, his heartbroken family confirmed that the youngster was on end of life care.

Little Mason, who had been awaiting a heart transplant for a number of years, has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.

In a message posted on social media, they said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

"This roller coaster could end any day now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.

“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that because one thing Mason has always done is he’s done things his own way.