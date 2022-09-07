Cazoo St Leger 2022: Police issue warnings to Doncaster racing revellers

The four day meeting is under way from today – and South Yorkshire Police has issued guidelines to racegoers to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

A spokesman said: “Here are a few tips from us to ensure you have a fun but safe time.

"Enjoy a drink or two but please drink responsibly and don’t let alcohol ruin your judgment.

Police have issued warnings to revellers ahead of this year's St Leger.

"Stay with your friends and plan your journey to and from the racecourse in advance.

"Remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity. It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that causes concern, trust your instincts and report it.

"Look after your personal belongings and keep them out of sight.”

Police have also warned of possible delays to drivers in and around the racecourse and Leger Way across all four days. Racegoers will also be searched on entry to Town Moor.

The spokesman added: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the day safely, free from harm or harrassment.

"Stand with us and say #NoMore to violence against women and girls. Be an ally, if you see it, say something.

"You can also report it to our officers.”

"Our officers will be at the racecourse to keep you safe and make sure everyone has an enjoyable St Leger. Have a great time!”