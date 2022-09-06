Cazoo St Leger 2022: Everything you need to know about Doncaster's annual racing spectacular

The four day festival gets under way at Town Moor on Wednesday as the world’s oldest Classic horse race bounces back once again.

Doncaster Racecourse is once again set for one of the highlights of the British flat racing calendar and the region’s social event of the year.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 Cazoo St Leger Festival.

Doncaster is all set to host the Cazoo St Leger for 2022.

The Cazoo St Leger Festival welcomes visitors in the first week of September, offering racegoers and jubilant crowds the chance to experience a little piece of horse racing history each year.

The festival offers an extensive array of enclosures and packages to offer an experience which can be tailored to each racegoer’s needs - a day out not to be missed!

An intoxicating mix of superb horse racing and sparkling hospitality, the event draws in tens of thousands of guests each year, at what is one of Britain’s most popular racecourses.

Expect to see some famous faces, fantastic hats and plenty of happy customers at Town Moor.

With everything from a sumptuous seven course taster menu in the VIP Sky Garden, to alcohol free zones in the Family Enclosure, the Cazoo St Leger Festival really is an event for everyone.

The famous Cazoo St Leger Day – the highlight of the Festival, run on Saturday 10 September – was a sell out last year, so grab your tickets quick to avoid any disappointment!

The World’s oldest Classic race and final Classic Flat race of the revered British Flat racing season, The Cazoo St Leger is the showpiece fixture of Doncaster’s prestigious Flat racing season, which starts with The Lincoln in March and traditionally closes with the November Handicap.

Day 1 - Leger Legends Day

The Cazoo St Leger Festival kicks off with a bang when retired legends of the saddle dust off their breeches and return to action in this unique charity race, a contest run on the straight mile, raising money for a range of racing charities.

The race has been won in the past by some of the biggest names in the racing world, including Sir AP McCoy, Joseph O’Brien and Julie Krone and sits alongside the Sceptre Stakes, run over seven furlongs, as a day one highlight for racing fans.

Day 2 - Ladies Day

The ultimate in glitz and glamour, this is Yorkshire’s biggest social occasion. Ladies Day attracts the finest in fashion, and the stakes are set high with the Style Awards, open to all, with a £500 prize to be won, alongside a range of other goodies!

This year, the Style Guide asks the Doncaster crowd to embrace #DressLikeARoyal and wear fashion inspired by the Queen’s 70th Jubilee year, spanning decades of regal style icons.

On the track, the Park Hill Stakes, often referred to as the ‘fillies St Leger’, takes centre stage along with the May Hill Stakes over a mile and the popular Weatherby’s £300,000 race for two-year-olds.

Day 3 – Doncaster Cup Day

The penultimate day of the iconic Cazoo St Leger Festival attracts some of the most prestigious racing of the week with the Doncaster Cup, the oldest race currently run under the rules of horseracing, and part of the prestigious British Champions Series, the highlight.

This year, the course is celebrating all things vintage, with style and music from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Day 4 - Cazoo St Leger Day

The Cazoo St Leger Festival’s flagship day brings the four days to a dramatic climax.

The biggest day of the week and home to the World’s oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger Stakes, the afternoon’s race programme also features other major races including the Champagne Stakes and Park Stakes. A well-known saying amongst the racing community states: “The fastest horse wins the Guineas; the luckiest the Derby – and the best horse wins the St Leger”.

The showpiece race consistently attracts leading stables from across Britain and Ireland and boasts a glittering roll of honour with some of the most acclaimed horses in history having graced the Doncaster turf.

Cazoo St Leger Hospitality Packages

The Cazoo St Leger Festival is one of the largest events in the horse racing calendar, and what better way to enjoy the festival than by taking advantage of hospitality packages.

With each package offering various elements to suit you and your guests, you can expect to receive your admission within the price of your package, along with a complimentary race day programme and Tote betting facilities.

Hospitality offerings range from £185pp in the Home Straight Restaurant to £745pp in the Sky Garden Restaurant.

Private Boxes

Private boxes are the best way to enjoy complete exclusivity for groups of 20 or more. You can be assured the high life from the moment you pull up with free car parking, a full hospitality experience, a dedicated host for the day along with your own private bar and balcony to enjoy the stunning views of the racecourse.

Club 1776 Marquee Starting from £185pp

Enjoy the spectacle of the Cazoo St Leger Festival from a choice of hospitality options in the Triple Crown trackside restaurant, Leger Lounge or a private chalet, located inside the Club 1776 Marquee.

Situated in the centre of the course, the Triple Crown restaurant offers the complete package, which includes Champagne on arrival, a three course gourmet buffet lunch, finest afternoon tea and a fully inclusive bar of beers, wines, ciders, soft drinks and spirits. (Parties of less than 10 may be on a shared table).

Home Straight Restaurant Starting from £185pp

Situated on the 3rd floor of the Lazarus Grandstand, the Home Straight Restaurant offers the best views of the racing and a fine dining experience to match. You and your guests will enjoy champagne on arrival before taking your seats for a three-course fine dining lunch, followed by afternoon tea.

Conduit Suite Starting from £197pp

Situated on the 2nd Floor of the Lazarus Grandstand, the Conduit Restaurant offers an all-inclusive hospitality experience. You and your guests will enjoy a three-course bistro style menu and a great choice of beers, wines and spirits included in your package throughout the day.

The Garden Suite Starting from £235

Situated on the first floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. The Garden Suite offers head on views down Town Moor’s straight mile. You and your guests will enjoy a glass of prosecco on arrival, three-course meal and afternoon tea. (Only open on Cazoo St Leger Day, Saturday 10 th September)

Sky Garden Restaurant – The Best Seats In The House £745pp

Situated on the top floor of the Lazarus Grandstand, The Sky Garden Restaurant offers a fully immersive experience, with a seven-course tasting menu, including a flight of wine and an inclusive bar, which includes premium sprits, additional wines, beers and soft drinks. Prime viewing with the best seats in the house, and access across the entire venue.

What To Wear

Doncaster Racecourse has different dress codes depending on the enclosure and fixture you attend. It is always best to clarify the dress code requirements for your ticket type before you head out to your race day.

Premier Enclosure and Home Straight

The dress code for the premier enclosure and the Mallard/Lincoln Restaurant is jacket and tie for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

County, Hospitality and Owners and Trainers

The dress code for these areas is a collared shirt for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

Grandstand Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Family Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

As a highlight of the British Flat racing season, many racegoers embrace the prestige of the Cazoo St Leger Festival in their attire. It is common for ladies to wear hats and men to wear a suit in all enclosures throughout the four-days.

Get There

By Train

Trains run from London Kings Cross twice an hour direct, and only take 1hr 40 mins from £51 return. Trains from Manchester Piccadilly run every 15 minutes and only take 1hr 17 mins direct, starting from £40 return.

By Car

Doncaster Racecourse boasts excellent links to the motorway network including M1 (junction 32), M18 (junction 3/4), A1M (junction 36) and the M62. Car Parking costs £5 per car for the whole fixture in Car Park C (enter opposite junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

By Bus

There is a Shuttle Service running between the Racecourse and Doncaster Interchange (Train Station) for all race meetings. It will commence from the

Interchange at approximately the time of gate opening and continue until approximately 30 minutes before the first race. The return journey (which will stop at a designated point on sound of the bell) will start just after the penultimate race, and continue until approximately one hour after the last race. If there is entertainment following racing the service will continue until this has finished.

Shuttle Bus information is subject to change and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice. From £2.00 single, £3.00 return. Please check the Travel South

Yorkshire website.

By Air

Robin Hood Airport Doncaster Sheffield is less than seven miles from Doncaster Racecourse, with flights to some European destinations. It is also within easy reach of Manchester, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands airports.

For helicopter landing permission at Doncaster Racecourse please contact Ben Anthony 01302 304 200 or email [email protected]

2022 Ticket Prices

Family Enclosure: Tickets starting from £10 for entry (under 18s go free)

Grandstand Enclosure: Tickets starting from £26

County Enclosure: Tickets starting from £31