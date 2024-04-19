Cat owners have less than two months to get pets microchipped or face £500 fines.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 10th June 2024, all cats in England will have to be microchipped by the time they reach 20 weeks of age, and their contact details stored and kept up to date in a pet microchipping database. Any owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one implanted, or they could face a fine of up to £500.

Latest figures from the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report revealed that only 54 per cent of cat owners are aware their cat must be microchipped from June. The latest figures also suggest there are 2.4 million cats across England that are not microchipped.

Experienced vet, Tom Ward, from White Cross Vets, said: “Every week we see cats that are lost or have been involved in accidents, and when they have a microchip, it makes it much easier to reunite them with their owners.

“Without a microchip, all too often cats end up in rehoming centres, which are often flooded with lost cats. Many of these were once beloved pets, but if they haven’t got a microchip, it can be difficult to find their owners, who are left wondering what happened to them. This legislation is therefore very good news for cats and it’s worth noting that the rules also apply to cats that live indoors.

“Microchips last a lifetime and our clinics are currently microchipping cats at a reduced price, or they’re free as part of our Complete Wellness Plan. They’re about the size of a grain of rice and are inserted under the skin in a quick process that takes just a few seconds.