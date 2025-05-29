Casting for contestants for Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery – a brand-new, big-money game show coming soon to ITV

ITV1 and ITVX’s unique new quiz show Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery will be the most interactive quiz show ever aired in the UK, as viewers playing from the comfort of their sofas get the chance to win the same truly amazing prizes as the contestants playing in studio – and producers are looking for contestants now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series builds to an epic finale where one contestant is guaranteed to win £1,000,000 - and that winner could even be a viewer who made it through to the final.

Created and produced by Hello Dolly and airing on Saturday nights for six weeks will be Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery and comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host, with each show packed with humour, drama and life-changing decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing survey questions based on the views of the Great British public, a 40-strong group of studio contestants, and viewers, play to win prizes including dream holidays, luxury cars, and tickets to some of the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

Comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host.

In what is ITV’s biggest ever ad-funded series, the show comes via BE Studio from ITV, a full-service creative studio producing Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE), which has brought People’s Postcode Lottery and ITV together to co-fund this entirely new Hello Dolly format.

Host Mel said: “This quiz is so extra! Imagine winning something like a car just by playing along with a gameshow you’re watching on a Saturday night in your pyjamas? I can’t wait!”

Host Sue said: “If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home; sat in my leopard print onesie, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out The Nation’s favourite chocolate bar. Bring it on!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV, said: “We are delighted to have the brilliant Mel and Sue bringing this new format to life. Forget shouting at the telly or rowing with your family about the answers - you can actually join in and be in with a chance of winning the same prize you’re seeing on screen.”

Bhavit Chandrani, Director, BE Studio from ITV, said: “This is our biggest ad-funded show yet and we’re thrilled that by working with People’s Postcode Lottery and Hello Dolly we’re able to deliver such an interactive programme for viewers, who have real chances of bagging the same

huge prizes they’re seeing contestants win, from the comfort of their sofas.”

Postcode Lottery Group Executive Board Member Imme Rog, said: “We have 35 years of experience in creating and promoting successful TV formats in our other countries, and we are delighted to be partnering with Hello Dolly and ITV in bringing Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery to the British prime-time audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Ashbourne, CEO of Hello Dolly and Executive Producer, said: “We are thrilled to be working with People’s Postcode Lottery and ITV to bring this innovative and exciting new format to life. For the first time ever, viewers at home get the same winning experience as the contestants in studio – as a programme creator and producer that is super exciting.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes then apply here: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/hellodolly/winwin/welcome.html or visit itv.com/BeOnTV