These stories will be collected and shared during an ‘Older Persons Takeover’ at Cast, scheduled for May.

Cast invites over-60s to drop by the Age UK Doncaster unit opposite Sainsbury’s at the Frenchgate Centre between 11am – 1pm on Wednesdays.

Their unique tales will be woven into a celebration of wisdom, resilience, and diverse perspectives.

A spokesman said: “We believe everyone has a story to tell, no matter how big or small.

“This initiative aims to showcase the vibrant narratives that have shaped the lives of our community members. By participating, they will contribute to a collective celebration of the extraordinary journeys that define us.

“Cast is committed to fostering connections across generations, and this ‘Older Persons Takeover’ provides a platform for the voices of our esteemed communities to resonate with the wider Doncaster community.

"Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a memorable week, filled with storytelling, connection, and the celebration of life.”

For more information, please contact Nicola Doyle at [email protected] or 01302 303959.