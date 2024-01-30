News you can trust since 1925
Cast in Doncaster welcomes stories from individuals over 60

Cast, in partnership with The Performance Ensemble and Age UK Doncaster, is excited to announce an open invitation to individuals aged 60 and above to share their captivating life stories.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
These stories will be collected and shared during an ‘Older Persons Takeover’ at Cast, scheduled for May.

Cast invites over-60s to drop by the Age UK Doncaster unit opposite Sainsbury’s at the Frenchgate Centre between 11am – 1pm on Wednesdays.

Their unique tales will be woven into a celebration of wisdom, resilience, and diverse perspectives.

Cast in Doncaster.Cast in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “We believe everyone has a story to tell, no matter how big or small.

“This initiative aims to showcase the vibrant narratives that have shaped the lives of our community members. By participating, they will contribute to a collective celebration of the extraordinary journeys that define us.

“Cast is committed to fostering connections across generations, and this ‘Older Persons Takeover’ provides a platform for the voices of our esteemed communities to resonate with the wider Doncaster community.

"Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a memorable week, filled with storytelling, connection, and the celebration of life.”

For more information, please contact Nicola Doyle at [email protected] or 01302 303959.

The Age UK Doncaster helpline number is 01302 812345 and their website address is https://www.ageuk.org.uk/doncaster/

