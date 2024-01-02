Cash pours in for devastated Doncaster butcher after Christmas Eve arson attack

Cash has poured in for a Doncaster butcher faced with a £1,000 bill after yobs set bins outside his shop alight on Christmas Eve.

Zac Perry, who runs Yorkshire Family Butchers in Mexborough, had his Christmas wrecked after the latest vandal attack.

In an angry Facebook post, he fumed: “Pardon my French but to the little ****** who think it's funny setting bin on fire on Christmas Eve, need knee capping!

"You horrible little ***** - after working so bloody hard and trying to relax, this is the last thing I need.

Butcher Zac Perry had his Christmas wrecked after an arson attack outside his shop.

"First breaking my security camera, second breaking my external tap and now this. Disappointed and upset is an understatement.

“The best part is it's going to cost me just under £1,000 to replace.”

But nearly £800 has poured in for Zac after a crowdfunding campaign, which you can donate to HERE, was launched.

Friend Joanne Clamp, who has launched the appeal, said: “Without Zac and his team this year, Christmas would have been c***.

"Cruel horrible ******* destroyed his business by setting his bins alight, ruining the area.

"Please help serve Zac like he serves us and give anything you can to help.

In 2022, Zac broke down in tears in an emotional radio interview, over fears a £4,200 energy bill would wreck his business.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards: “It’s my life, I love it, I love my job, I love everything about it.

"I don’t sleep, I very rarely eat as much as I used to, I’m not training at the gym.