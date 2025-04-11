Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s three mayors met the Transport Secretary yesterday (Thursday) to outline their ambitions for the region’s railways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord David Blunkett, who is leading a review of rail connectivity in Yorkshire, joined Tracy Brabin (West Yorkshire) Oliver Coppard (South Yorkshire) and David Skaith (York and North Yorkshire), to meet Heidi Alexander, and Rail Minister, Peter Hendy, at York’s National Railway Museum to discuss how they can help to fast-track the delivery of improvements and support the national growth agenda.

They made the case for further investment to deliver faster and more reliable train services by increasing capacity at Leeds, Sheffield and York stations, building a new through-station for Bradford and a mainline station at Rotherham, carrying out upgrades and electrification between Leeds and Sheffield, and increasing the frequency of services for places such as Scarborough, the Esk Valley, Penistone Line and Wakefield district's Five Towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the Metro Mayors came together to sign the White Rose Agreement as a signal of their commitment to working together on key areas and shared priorities. They asked Lord Blunkett to review rail connectivity across the three areas and his report is due to be published in May.

Case for stronger Yorkshire rail links outlined to Transport Secretary by mayors.

The review aims to make it easier for passengers to travel across Yorkshire and beyond to key destinations such as Greater Manchester and the North West.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “For too long people using the railways in Yorkshire have suffered disruption and delays due to our creaking infrastructure.

“Meeting with the Transport Secretary was a useful opportunity to explain the scale of our ambitions to boost growth and unlock opportunities, and understand how we can support the government to get this right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re making great progress with Lord Blunkett leading this vital review that will set out how we can deliver long overdue improvements to our rail network, making it easier and faster to travel across Yorkshire, the North and beyond.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’ve repeatedly said that significant investment is needed in our rail network. Connecting our communities across Yorkshire and the North is not an optional extra; It’s crucial for us to be able to harness economic opportunities, drive growth and give everyone here chance to stay near and go far.

“Working with Lord Blunkett on this review, for the first time we are collectively making the case to government to improve rail connectivity across Yorkshire. Meeting the Transport Secretary alongside Tracy and David was vital in making that case clear.

“Together we can tackle the transport challenges that have held us back, bring in the investment that will amplify our huge ambition, and create more good jobs in the industries of the future, so that we have the world class transport network that Yorkshire deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith said: “I want every part of our region to thrive — and that means making it easier for people to get around. Better rail links between our coastal towns and Yorkshire’s cities aren’t just nice to have — they’re essential. They’ll support new homes, help people get to work and education, and boost tourism and local businesses.

"After decades of neglect in northern rail infrastructure, it’s time for real investment to connect our communities and make it simpler to live, work, visit and invest here in Yorkshire.

“Meeting with the Secretary of State and Lord Blunkett was an important opportunity to highlight the potential that could be unlocked through this much-needed investment and to ensure this remains high on the national agenda as we work together with the Government to deliver our ambitious future plans for transport.”

The meeting with the Secretary of State follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of further investment in the North’s transport network and the intention to empower local leaders to drive forward changes they know are needed most in their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work comes amidst year-long celebrations across the country celebrating 200 years of the modern railway, with Yorkshire playing a key role in the history of the industry. Doncaster was famed for building locomotives, including the iconic Flying Scotsman, Leeds was home to the first commercial railway to use steam locomotives successfully, while York's railway station was the largest in the world when it opened.

Lord Blunkett said: "My review has already established that Yorkshire's rail network has far too many constraints to support the three Mayors' ambitious plans for the region.

"We will set out a vision for a fit-for-purpose rail network that will mean more frequent, faster services, and greater capacity where it's needed - all unlocking opportunities for growth.

“The government’s ambitious house-building programme cannot be achieved without the connectivity that allows people to travel for work, leisure and entertainment, and businesses cannot thrive without a 21st Century infrastructure facilitating greater economic activity, productivity and prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we celebrate 200 years of the modern railway this year, there's no better time to make the case for investment in Yorkshire's railways, setting out an affordable and credible plan to government on its delivery."