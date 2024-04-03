Carol Vorderman bringing show "exposing lies and hypocrisy of Tory government" to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Countdown star will appear at Cast later this year following the launch of her book, Out Of Order: What’s Gone Wrong With Britain And One Woman’s Mission To Fix It, which she describes as a political diary delving into the “lies and incompetence” of the Conservatives.

The book will be published on September 12 and will be supported by her Carol Vorderman Live! Out Of Order tour across 11 dates in the UK, including Doncaster on September 28.

The book is billed as “part diary, part political manifesto” which see’s Vorderman “reveal the intricate web of influence responsible for our nation’s unravelling”.

Carol Vorderman says her show will expose the lies and hypocrisy of the Conservative government.

Vorderman, 63, said: “I’ve been fighting this appalling Tory government with evidence and data, looking into the morally corrupt and questionable contracts they’ve signed with donors and associates.

“It’s endless, and exhausting and heartbreaking. I’ve never known this country in such a state, with so little help and hope offered to those who need it.

“But the tide has turned and I’m proud to have been a part of it.”

She continued: “Out Of Order explores the blatant hypocrisy of those who govern us and how they make the system work for them and not for us.

“It’s a rollicking read including the fights, being bullied, Tory resignations, and what goes on behind the scenes, but I hope it will show you how your voice can be heard. Together we’re stronger.”

Publisher Headline said the book showed “how we can all find our voice and stand up for what we believe in” with an election looming.

The book announcement comes months after Vorderman left her BBC radio show after the broadcaster introduced new social media guidelines.

The TV star, who has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media, said she was “not prepared to lose my voice” before joining LBC to front a new Sunday programme.

At the time, she said she would be using her voice “to cause a commotion” and “hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour”.

Deputy publishing director Yvonne Jacob said: “Since the moment I joined Headline, Carol Vorderman has been at the top of my target list.

“Carol’s tireless campaigning is led by a genuine desire to see positive change and help to restore a society and state that is there to serve the many, not just the few.

“I am incredibly proud to be publishing this vital book and thrilled to welcome Carol to Headline.”

Announcing the book and tour on X, formerly, Twitter, Vorderman said: “It’s a rip-roaring call to arms telling the web of political influence responsible for the UK's unravelling and how we can find our voice and stand up for what we believe in. I'm pulling no punches and telling some eye watering (and funny) tales you haven't heard before.

"Can you guess some of the names which might feature?

“I’m just an old bird with an iPhone who’s been on the telly for over forty years. Sixty-three and post-menopause, I hate bullies and charlatans, and I don’t give a flying fig for what those people say about me.”