Caring Doncaster couple restore broken public bench for their local community

The broken bench in Thorne Road, Wheatley was missing its wooden seating slats – so local couple Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk got busy repairing the seat under their own steam.

The pair measured up the seat, got pieces of wood to fit and then prepared and varnished them before re-attaching them to the concrete frame to leave the seat looking as good as new.

Ewelina said: “My husband and I decided to renovate the old bench - the only one on this street.

From this to this: Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk have transformed the bench in Wheatley in their own time for the community.