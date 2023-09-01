News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Caring Doncaster couple restore broken public bench for their local community

A caring and crafting Doncaster couple have restored a broken public bench near their home - for members of the local community to use.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

The broken bench in Thorne Road, Wheatley was missing its wooden seating slats – so local couple Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk got busy repairing the seat under their own steam.

The pair measured up the seat, got pieces of wood to fit and then prepared and varnished them before re-attaching them to the concrete frame to leave the seat looking as good as new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ewelina said: “My husband and I decided to renovate the old bench - the only one on this street.

From this to this: Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk have transformed the bench in Wheatley in their own time for the community.From this to this: Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk have transformed the bench in Wheatley in their own time for the community.
From this to this: Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk have transformed the bench in Wheatley in their own time for the community.
Most Popular

"We did it with our children in mind because they like to play in front of the house, but also with other residents of the estate in mind. We hope that now the city will install more benches, because it is a great place to walk.”

Related topics:Doncaster