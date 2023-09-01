Caring Doncaster couple restore broken public bench for their local community
The broken bench in Thorne Road, Wheatley was missing its wooden seating slats – so local couple Ewelina Skalkowska and Damian Kowalczyk got busy repairing the seat under their own steam.
The pair measured up the seat, got pieces of wood to fit and then prepared and varnished them before re-attaching them to the concrete frame to leave the seat looking as good as new.
Ewelina said: “My husband and I decided to renovate the old bench - the only one on this street.
"We did it with our children in mind because they like to play in front of the house, but also with other residents of the estate in mind. We hope that now the city will install more benches, because it is a great place to walk.”