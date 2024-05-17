Care home resident took to the cat walk to realise her fashion show dream in Doncaster
This event, dedicated to enhancing the lives of its residents, took attendees on a journey through iconic styles and moments from the 1940s to the 1990s.
Jody and Kelley, the passionate wellbeing leads at Liberty House, spearheaded the event with a devoted team of staff members, ensuring every detail was meticulously planned.
The highlight of the evening was Joyce, a beloved resident whose dream of experiencing a fashion show was realised as she graced the red carpet in a stunning dress, captivating the audience with her elegance. Jen, the homes admin echoed these sentiments, emphasising the event's ability to bring everyone together and create lasting memories.
The event featured special appearances from legendary music icons such as Elvis Presley, Elton John, Tina Turner, the Jackson 5, and the Spice Girls, adding an extra touch of magic to the proceedings.
Karen, a member of the housekeeping team, shared her delight at witnessing the residents' enjoyment, highlighting the camaraderie among staff and residents. Resident Maisie praised the efforts of everyone involved, stating: "I think everyone involved did an excellent job; there was something for everyone. It was very entertaining and funny."
A spokesman added: “The fashion show not only brought joy and entertainment but also showcased the power of teamwork and compassion within the care home community. Runwood Homes group remains dedicated to creating meaningful experiences for its residents, ensuring each day is filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.”
