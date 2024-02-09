Car left stranded as Doncaster road is completely flooded following snow and rainfall
This is the scene at Pastures Road in Mexborough today following yesterday’s snow, and a downpour of rain ever since.
One driver had to abandon his vehicle such was the depth of the flood water making the road completely impassable.
City of Doncaster Council issued a flood warning for the road this morning which still remains in place.
To keep up to date with the latest on the flooding and roads affected by it please visit the council website at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/transport-streets-parking/current-roadworks