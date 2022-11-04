Can you spot yourself in Doncaster College class of 2022 graduation photo?
It was smiles all round as Doncaster College and University Centre’s class of 2022 enjoyed their graduation ceremony.
By Darren Burke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 12:14pm
Students gathered at Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square in their graduation gowns for the ceremony marking the end of studies – and lots of hard work.
Families and friends looked on as students grouped together for a photo marking their achievements.
A Doncaster College spokesman said: “We want to congratulate all graduates on their achievements over the last few years.”