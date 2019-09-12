Can you see yourself or your friends in our St Leger Ladies Day picture gallery?

The fashionable ladies of Doncaster were at the races today – for the one of the biggest days of the social calendar.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 17:53 pm
Updated

And as usual, they dressed to impress at the 2019 St Leger Ladies Day at Town Moor. Look at our picture gallery to see if you can find yourself. If you’d like to share you ladies day photos, email them to us at editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk

1. At the races

The second day of the St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2019, gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NLYP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-6

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Pink ladies

Sarah Mullen and her sister Anna Murray, pictured, of Bessacarr and Branton. Picture: Marie Caley NLYP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-1

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Well dressed

Kathryn Winfield and her daughter Stephanie Winfield, of Old Denaby, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NLYP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-2

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Stylish outfits

Leah Mountford and Paula Napier, both of Rossington, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NLYP-12-09-19-LadiesDay-3

Photo: Marie Caley

