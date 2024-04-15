"Can we have your manager?" Jeremy Clarkson wants Grant McCann at Chelsea
Writing ahead of Rovers’ 4-0 demolition of Accrington Stanley on Saturday, which made it eight consecutive wins for McCann’s men, The Grand Tour and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host wrote in his weekly column for The Sun: “So, Doncaster Rovers have won seven games on the trot.
“The first time they’ve done this for 77 years.
“So, speaking now as a Chelsea fan, can we have your manager?”
Rovers have been on a sparkling run of form, going from the brink of the League Two relegation sports to the verge of the play-offs in just a matter of months.
It is the club’s best winning streak since the 1946-47 season.
Clarkson, who hails from Doncaster, has been a long term supporter of the London-based side who have endured another frustrating season under Mauricio Pochettino and currently sit ninth in the Premier League.
