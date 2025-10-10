Campaigners launch complaint against council after historic Doncaster trees felled

Campaigners who battled to save historic trees at a Doncaster garden centre before they were chopped down a fortnight ago have launched a complaint against the council over their axeing.

Two 128-year-old lime trees which were planted to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee were cut down outside Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Tickhill - despite local opposition and a fight to save them.

Now campaign group Save Tickhill’s Trees has written to City of Doncaster Council asking for answers over the felling.

A spokesperson said: “Local residents have raised concerns that the trees were removed under a Section 171 licence, which is intended for temporary works, rather than a Section 278 Agreement, which is required for permanent alterations to the highway – and includes tree removal.

“This has raised questions about whether the removal followed proper legal and procedural standards.

“A formal complaint has now been submitted to Doncaster Council requesting review of the authorisation, disclosure of any legal advice or guidance relied upon and clarification of what remedial or compensatory action will be taken.

“These trees were valued at £137,000 and provided significant public amenity.

“Residents will be updated as responses are received, and the community is encouraged to raise any concerns with their local councillors.”

After the trees were chopped down last month, Save Tickhill's Trees said the decision was a "stark reminder of how corporate interests can override local voices, heritage, and ecology".

QD Commercial Group Holdings Ltd, which owns the garden centre on Bawtry Road, appealed against Doncaster Council's rejection of the plans last year and the decision was overruled by the government.

QD said the trees needed to be removed as they blocked access to the delivery yard, where a new site entrance was planned.

The company says the new entrance would improve the safety of staff, customers and locals, as it would mean deliveries would no longer need to be unloaded in the car park.

Simon Bourne, 50, who lives close to the garden centre on the tree-lined street, said a team had "turned up in force" to cut down the trees on 25 September.

"There were so many people to make it happen fast, and security staff - and then they disappeared," he said.

He added the decision had "generated a lot of frustration" and residents were feeling "powerless", particularly after a petition against the felling got nearly 3,000 signatures.

In a statement on Save Tickhill's Trees Facebook page, Rebecca Markillie-Bourne, 43, said the trees were "part of Tickhill's story".

"QD may operate in our community, but they have made it clear they do not listen to our community," she said.

"Those lime trees stood in our community for more than a century. They were part of Tickhill's story. And now they're gone - ripped down in half an hour for profit."

QD said the reinstatement of a dedicated delivery yard was "essential" to "ensure the safety of everyone who visits our site".

It said: "We want to be clear: Cherry Lane did not want to remove the two mature lime trees at the site entrance.

"From the very beginning, we committed significant time, resources, and money to exploring every possible alternative that could avoid felling them.

"This included commissioning independent surveys, environmental and arboricultural assessments, and presenting alternative designs that retained the trees while addressing the safety risks.

"Every one of these proposals was formally submitted for consideration."

It added: "Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council determined that tree removal was the only acceptable option."