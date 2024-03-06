Calls for councillor DBS checks renewed following drug scandal
Finningley ward councillor Jane Cox, who represents the Conservatives, has renewed calls for all councillors to undergo Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.
DBS checks determine whether a person is suitable to work in their role based on any past criminal convictions.
It comes after former Labour councillor Daniel Barwell was sentenced for his role in a worldwide magic mushrooms trafficking ring last year.
Coun Cox first called upon Mayor Ros Jones to implement the policy in 2022, highlighting that several other councils across the country have done so.
Council policy states that while DBS checks are not required for all councillors, they are used for specific roles within the authority.
Those in the Corporate Parenting Board and relevant cabinet members are subject to DBS checks.
The council has stated that it regularly reviews its policy in line with the Monitoring Officer and central Government requirements.
Members of Parliament are similarly not subject to DBS checks unless in certain roles.
Coun Cox’s calls have been supported by the Conservative mayoral candidate James Hart.
He added: “No reason why they shouldn’t be as they come into contact with vulnerable members of the public.”
Rotherham councillor Adam Tinsley, who is the representative for the Maltby East ward, added: “We proposed this at RMBC back in 2021. Was agreed on and undertaken but I don’t see why anyone anywhere would argue against.”