A national event, to support and celebrate grassroots sport has officially launched and is heading to the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 19-20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Grassroots Show 2025, (Football Edition) is the brainchild of Doncaster-based Grassroots Events Ltd and to celebrate the company is offering all Doncaster football fans buy one, get one free on tickets.

The event will bring together football clubs, officials, coaches, players and their families, all under one roof, offering a weekend of football fun, education and shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will get the chance to listen to former and current topflight footballers, coaches, managers and scouts on the main stage including former Manchester United No.2 Mike Phelan, as they talk about their careers; successes and challenges they’ve faced along the way, and to offer give advice to the next budding, Jill Scott or James Coppinger.

Calling all Doncaster football fans – get tickets for less.

Seminars will run throughout the weekend, covering key topics including how to analyse performance, health and wellbeing techniques, nutrition, mental toughness alongside skills workshops for grassroots players to get involved in and pick up key techniques to influence their own game.

These sessions will be taken by a host of professional coaches and former footballers including Cameron Jerome.

A large-scale shopping exhibition will also be running across the two-day event, offering the latest in kit, equipment and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also try out some of the latest football challenges and activities, from the likes of Yard Ball, Elite Skills Arena (as seen on Baller League), SockGoal, 1v1 goalie wars, The Cube and BlazePod.

Louise Prestwich, CEO and Founder of Grassroots Events Ltd said: “Our mission with this event is to give something back to the grassroots football community. By offering the footballers of the future the opportunity to speak to heroes, scouts, test out some of the latest football technology and purchase football related products all under one roof.”

Tickets (Using code DON50) are just £10 each! and can be purchased via the event website: www.thenationalgrassrootsshow.co.uk.

Follow the event website and social media platforms for the latest information on guest attendees, seminars and workshops.

Louise concluded: “We want to give Doncaster football fans, players, coaches and their families a special offer so they can join us for the biggest football show the year!”