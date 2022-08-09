The National Rejoin March will take place on 10 September when pro-EU marchers will come together from across the country to put forward the Rejoin message for the first time, right on parliament's doorstep.
A spokesman for organisers Stay European said: “Brexit has never been less popular than it is now – Rejoin is a movement whose time has come.
“The march will be an impressive event. It has already exceeded its fundraising target and it has the support of 35 official partner organisations and a growing range of great speakers.
"Today we can announce that Mike Galsworthy, the founder of Scientists for EU, will be speaking at the demonstration.
He says: "We have a real shot at reversing the calamity of Brexit and winning the battle for the soul of our country."
Steve Bray – the 'Stop Brexit Man' that the government tried to silence – will also be peaking to thousands in Parliament Square.
More speakers will be announced throughout August: follow the National Rejoin March on Twitter or Facebook, or visit the website for updates.
The spokesman added: “This is not just a march for Londoners, it's for everyone. Transport is being organised
“And If you agree that now is the time to plant the seeds of Rejoin, please help us grow: become a member of Stay European.”
You can find out more about the march HERE