Staff from Key IVR’s Armthorpe office raised the funds for St John’s Hospice in Balby to say thank you for the support to their friends and families over the years.

Key IVR’s Head of Marketing Alistair Mackay who organised the raffle said: “Although we are a global company, we like to support local causes too.

“When word got around that we were holding a raffle to raise funds for St John’s Hospice, it became clear that it was a cause close to many hearts within our Doncaster team.”

Jess O’Brien (left) Alistair Mackay (second right) and Mark Kelly (right) of Key IVR are pictured presenting the cheque to St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards (second left).

He added: “It became a real team effort – from donating prizes to purchasing tickets, we have been overwhelmed by the amazing support from everyone – not just staff, friends, and family, but also business partners and suppliers.

“Thank you to everyone who helped raise such a fantastic amount of money!”

Receiving the donation on behalf of St John’s Hospice Charity, Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Key IVR for their support!

“Every penny donated to us goes directly towards supporting local patients and families.

“We know that we touch the lives of so many local people, but not everyone is aware we need to raise around £500k in charitable funding each year to ensure we continue to provide our full suite of services and support, so we’re very grateful to Key IVR for this fantastic donation.”