Business owner and mum of two from Doncaster scoops Peak District Highland Games title 2022

The show is in its sixth year and attracts a national level field of athletes including Yorkshire’s strongest man, Hull’s strongest man and Sheffield’s strongest man and has 11 men competing and five women competing for the title in separate categories.

In front of thousands of fans Michaela went up against three times Guinness World Record holder Nicky Walters, England titlist Emma Wilson, Scotland’s strongest woman Kay Gallacher and last minute replacement Kim Howells who stepped up to the plate.

Event 1 was a 55kg log press picked off the floor and pressed overhead which Michaela won where she racked up 13 reps - having a great start for the opener.

Winner of the Peak District Highland Games show 2022 Michaela Moore

As if that wasn’t challenging enough next up was pulling a huge eight tonne agricultural tractor across 20 metres in the quickest time, Michaela placing second with a time of one minute nine seconds.

Event 3 saw the famous caber toss, tossing a 25kg piece of wood the furthest distance.

A more technical event and something that is very hard to train for in the gym, Michaela tossing the caber the furthest with a seven metre eight throw.

Michaela Moore pictured competing

Event 4 was a giant stone weighing 20kg thrown for distance.

Most athletes opt for a backwards throw swinging the rock between their legs before launching for maximum distance - Michaela throwing 6.2 metre throw.

Into the penultimate event Michaela had to carry a 100 kg stone called the ‘stone of destiny’ as far as she could up and down a 10 metre course completing the furthest distance with 120 metres cleared on the course.

Event 6 was the famous Peak District Dinnie Stones weighing a combined total of 352kg.

The women lifted the 160kg stone in a front hold for as long as time as possible coming second with a 33.02 seconds.

Forty-three-year-old Michaela, owner of Twisted Tattoo said: “I got into strength training mainly to lose weight in 2021 entered a few novice competitions and I have honestly

not looked back.

“During the competition stacks of mums and daughters came up to the strongwomen asking about how they can get into the sport and wanting photos with us all.

"To think we can inspire girls to have the confidence to pursue their dreams means so much especially in a once male dominated sport.!

Andrew Picken and Mark Anglesea, co-founders of Man Beast strongman events based in Doncaster who run the competition, commented: “This competition grows year on year and with new competitors stepping up to the mark we have had a great battle witnessed by thousands of fans.

“Michaela deserves all the credit she gets in a strong field of regional and national level competitors across six brutal tests of strength.

“The strongwoman have brought a new dimension to the show and the crowd really get behind them.

"They are so popular and we get lots of questions after the show about them. It’s fantastic to see.”

Yorkshire now retains the Peak District Highland Games in both the men’s and women’s categories and it has for the past six years.