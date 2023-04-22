The Get Doncaster Moving Team at Doncaster Council pioneered the Corporate Volunteering scheme which encourages local businesses to host volunteering days in green spaces to help the community.

Bubble Design launched the scheme this month, hosting the first corporate volunteering event.

Employees from the local website design company spent the day volunteering at Hexthorpe Park.

Chris Theaker, Head of Web Design at Bubble Design

Volunteers tidied up the Dell stream bed, removed overgrown plants and catalogued the park’s species to learn about the site’s value to the commuinty.

Chris Theaker, Head of Web Design at Bubble Design, said: “We had a fantastic day volunteering at Hexthorpe Park and were proud to be able to contribute and give something back to the local community. The day gave us a real sense of achievement and the opportunity to spend some time together as a team, away from the office. A very fulfilling and rewarding day all round.”

The corporate volunteering scheme is ran in partnership with The Conservation Volunteers, a national community charity which works to improve local green spaces.

Partnership allows businesses taking part in the scheme to be in the hands of a knowledgeable team with access to high quality equipment.

Councillor Nigel Ball (Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, City of Doncaster Council) said: “I would like to thank Bubble Design for being the first business to take part in a Corporate Volunteering day with the Get Doncaster Moving team.

“As we have seen here, corporate volunteering is a great way to strengthen team relationships and skills, have fun together and create a real sense of shared achievement by enhancing an important community space – all while enjoying the benefits of being active in and around nature.

The Get Doncaster Moving Corporate Volunteering Scheme is fully funded for 2023, through Sport England and The National Lottery.

It is now open for any local businesses to apply with a choice of locations and activities.