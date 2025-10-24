Business chief flies the flag for Doncaster area town in Downing Street

A Doncaster area town business chief flew the flag for his area with a visit to Downing Street.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher invited the head of Visit Bawtry to London during Pink October, the town’s annual cancer fundraiser.

Visit Bawtry chair Ross Jarvie flew the flag for the town’s business community and to show support for the town’s Wear It Pink campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event, held at Number 11 Downing Street, was part of a special reception celebrating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Hosted by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, the reception brought together business leaders from across the region to discuss challenges, share ideas and spotlight the role of local high streets.

“It’s not every day someone from Bawtry is invited to Downing Street,” said Mr Pitcher.

“But that’s exactly where our local voices belong. This was a chance to take the energy, creativity and community spirit of Visit Bawtry right into the heart of government, and to raise the profile of the town’s Wear It Pink campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

In addition to being a chartered surveyor and local estate agent, Mr Jarvie also chairs the Bawtry Retail Association (Visit Bawtry), representing over 80 independent businesses and traders who work together to promote the town and support local causes.

Speaking after the event, Mr Jarvie said: “As Chair of the Bawtry Retail Association, I remain politically neutral in this role; however, I was delighted to accept the invitation from Bawtry’s local MP, Lee Pitcher, to visit 11 Downing Street together with other representatives of Yorkshire & Humberside businesses.

“It is vital that we continue open conversations about local businesses and, crucially, about the people behind them. I have always found Lee very eager to engage in these discussions, and it is encouraging to have an MP who welcomes dialogue from all political perspectives.

“I would also like to thank Lee for supporting our Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink campaign and helping to shine a light on Pink October by wearing a pink tie in recognition of this meaningful initiative.”

Mr Pitcher added that he will continue working to make sure small businesses and town centres like Bawtry get the national recognition and support they deserve.

“From Pink October to Christmas markets, Bawtry shows what local business can do when it comes together and it was a real privilege to take that message to Downing Street.”