A string of workers at businesses in Mexborough have got their kits off for the Mexborough Uncensored calendar which features a number of staff in comic naked poses across 12 months.

Photos were taken earlier this year and the calendar is now on sale at shops and businesses featured in its pages.

The calendar features contributions from Dave The Pie Man, Imperial Music Venue, Old Market Hall, Skin And Glow, Boy And Barrel, The Waxing Genie, Big Reds Diner, Mark Baines Motorsport, Everyday News, BEST Convenience, Yorkshire Family Butchers and the Montagu Arms

Zac Perry of Yorkshire Family Butchers is one of the stars of the naked calendar. (Photo: Yorkshire Familly Butchers).

If you would like to buy one either pop into Yorkshire Family Butchers Ltd - Mexborough or any of the featured businesses.