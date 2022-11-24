News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Business bosses bare all for Doncaster nude charity calendar

Staff and bosses at a string of Doncaster area businesses have bared all for a nude fundraising charity calendar.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:22pm

A string of workers at businesses in Mexborough have got their kits off for the Mexborough Uncensored calendar which features a number of staff in comic naked poses across 12 months.

Photos were taken earlier this year and the calendar is now on sale at shops and businesses featured in its pages.

Hide Ad

The calendar features contributions from Dave The Pie Man, Imperial Music Venue, Old Market Hall, Skin And Glow, Boy And Barrel, The Waxing Genie, Big Reds Diner, Mark Baines Motorsport, Everyday News, BEST Convenience, Yorkshire Family Butchers and the Montagu Arms

Zac Perry of Yorkshire Family Butchers is one of the stars of the naked calendar. (Photo: Yorkshire Familly Butchers).

Most Popular

If you would like to buy one either pop into Yorkshire Family Butchers Ltd - Mexborough or any of the featured businesses.

Calendars cost £5 each and 100% of profits are being donated to the Mexborough Community Hub.

DoncasterMexborough