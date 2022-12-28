Bus firm First provides 100 Christmas meals to Doncaster community cafe

The operator dished out the fayre to Holmescarr Ark and Crafts Community Cafe which provides valuable support throughout the year for individuals and families who need some additional help and support and are in crisis situations.

First Doncaster’s donation helped make a significant difference to many people’s lives over the festive season.

The firm also had Santa and his elves boarding buses around the bus station and on routes, randomly giving out chocolate Santa lollies and Christmas cards with a Christmas message inside, with some lucky recipients finding free bus travel, or a shopping voucher code inside.

First Doncaster donated meals to Holmescarr Community Cafe.

Rob Hughes, Operations Director at First said,” We have all experienced another challenging year and it is anticipated that the cost-of-living crisis will continue well into 2023.

“We wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer on the lead up to the festive season, thanking our customers for travelling with us, and to support one of our local charities that provides support for individuals and families who may need some extra help.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has travelled with us over the last year and wish you and your families a peaceful and prosperous new year.”