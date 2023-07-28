News you can trust since 1925
Bus fares set to rise across South Yorkshire from November

Bus fares will rise across South Yorkshire this year as the national cap is set to increase and concession fares are raised.
By Shannon Mower
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will vote on a series of rises to bus fares to come into effect in November.

The authority has proposed that adult fares stay in line with the national cap, which is rising to £2.50 on 1 November.

Child concessionary fares for under 18s are proposed to rise, from 80p to £1.

Not great news for passengersNot great news for passengers
The ‘Zoom Beyond’ fare which gives 18-21 year olds reduced fares on some buses and tram services will be scrapped entirely.

If approved, the changes will be in place until November 2024, when they will be reviewed again.

The Department for Transport (DfT) first introduced the bus fare cap in May to encourage public transport use.

It will continue to run until October 2025 with the new raised cap.

The SYMCA will vote on the changes during a board meeting on Monday, 31 July.

