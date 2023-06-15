Burlesque performer Tawny Kay lands three year deal with Doncaster's Cast theatre

Live performance company The Growth House is also part of the deal which will see the Sir Nigel Gresley Square venue to working in partnership with the pair as associate artists.

They will team up for three years, with Cast offering a financial contribution to a creative project, production support, and programming within the Second Space.

Further support included as part of the commitment includes free rehearsal and office space and access to the Cast team, providing assistance with marketing and fundraising.

The Growth House has linked up with Cast in Doncaster.

The Growth House are a theatre and film company based in the north of England, creating dynamic, music-based projects that are intimate, emotional and – in their words – sweaty.

Their founders and directors are Sam Dunstan, Christopher Finnegan and Peter Pearson, who have been collaborating for over five years.

Tawny Kay is a local emerging producer and performer of burlesque and cabaret.

She creates, supports and funds artist development activities for emerging burlesque talent.

Her ethos centres on promoting and enabling representation from global majority, non-binary and disabled communities and encouraging body positivity.

Tawny regularly presents shows in the Second Space at Cast, this year Tawny’s show is The Booby Trap on Saturday 28 October.

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: “We can’t wait to see what these two very different Associate Artists bring to Cast, and in turn look at how we can support them.

"As a charity and Doncaster’s theatre we are always looking for ways to develop the local ecology, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to learn from The Growth House and Tawny Kay and to explore the creative diversity they will bring to our great city in Cast’s 10th anniversary year.”

Sam, Christopher and Peter, of The Growth House said: "We are so excited to be amongst the new generation of associate artists at Cast. Our work is multi-disciplinary, socially focussed, part party, part protest and all theatre!

"We invite local artists, businesses and communities to collaborate with us to make Doncaster the place to be for top quality and boundary pushing performances. Cast has been a part of The Growth House since its inception and we are proud to now stand with them and Tawny to show that the best culture is created together.”