Bullied Doncaster teen invited to a ball in London

Emilee Perry, of Doncaster, will be travelling to London to attend a charity ball.

Apart from receiving several modelling offers, free make-up, dresses and photo shoots, the 16-year-old has now been invited to attend a charity ball in London with British Empire Medal recipient Jonjo Heuerman.

A 17-year-old Heuerman, who is known for his cancer charity fundraising, said he had extended an invitation to Emilee to become his "plus one" at the ball this Saturday.

He said: "Last week, my mum showed me a Facebook post about a girl who went to prom and something bad happened to her.

"It kind of related to my situation when I was younger where I was targeted for what I do. When I saw the (post), I thought that she needed to have a good time, so I thought why not come to the ball."

He said after he got in touch with Emilee and her family, she had agreed to come along to his event on board the Sunborn Yacht.

The ball is an annual event where over 200 guests are expected to attend and will be entertained with a disco and charity casino night.

Pictures that were shared by Emilee's mum on her Facebook, after the incident two weeks ago.

Heuerman, from Kent, had previously raised £235,000 for the Bobby Moor cancer fund and at age 13, he was the youngest recipient of an award in the 2016 New Year Honours List.

Emilee, who has been battling with anxiety since she was little, attended her school prom two weeks ago after much persuasion from her parents but only to be left in tears after the unfortunate incident.

The juice had ruined her make-up, her hair and the £400 dress she had on that night.

This had prompted her mother, Tracy Perry to take several pictures of her crying in the car and shared them on Facebook as a means to express her frustration towards the bully.

Little did they know that the post garnered thousands of shares and reactions from kind strangers all over the world overnight.

Emilee said she was very grateful for the opportunities given to her although she felt overwhelmed at times.

"I was really surprised when he asked me to the ball. I have never heard of him but when I heard about his story and why he does stuff like this, I feel very honoured to be invited to such a big event," she said.

Emilee said she will be travelling to London with his father, Michael Perry on Saturday morning.

Michael said he was glad that so many positive things have come out since the incident took place.