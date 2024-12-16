Builders spotted at derelict Doncaster city centre mansion as works get under way

Builders have been spotted at a historic Doncaster city centre building which has lain derelict for years – and which was once of the home of the borough’s richest person.

Grade II listed Denison House in the heart of the city centre in South Parade has been boarded up and crumbling for many years, awaiting its fate.

Builders have now been spotted at the Georgian property which was once the home of railway pioneer and politician Sir Edmund Beckett-Denison.

The building went up for auction in 2019 with a guide price of £200,000 with proposals mooted at the time to turn the imposing building into 11 apartments.

However, there has been little work at the building since then, with the mansion continuing to fall into disrepair.

As chairman of the Great Northern Railway, Beckett-Denison lobbied to make Doncaster a key staging post on the fastest railway route from London to the North East and Scotland.

He lived in the building between 1855 and his death in 1874.

The house was converted into council offices in the 20th century before being vacated.

Born in Leeds in 1787, he settled in Doncaster in 1818, becoming the town’s richest citizen, with sis wealth coming from his share in the Beckett family bank.

He became active in municipal and county politics, and in the 1841 general election was elected Tory MP for the West Riding.

Having expected an unopposed return in 1847, he withdrew when the Liberals nominated Richard Cobden, but was returned at a by-election in 1848 and sat until 1859.

He was close to Sir Robert Peel – he supplied Peel with the horse that threw and fatally injured him - although he voted against the repeal of the Corn Laws in 1846, by 1848.

Beckett died at Doncaster, aged 87, on 24 May 1874 with his funeral taking place at nearby Christ Church, where he was buried in a family vault.

His name lives on across the city, with another building, also called Denison House alongside ther railway station and Beckett Road in Wheatley also named in honour of his family.