Community group, J.O.Y (Just Older Youngsters) is relaunching its August “Holiday at Home” event which will see elderly people enjoy three days of summer entertainment.

The West Bessacarr group provides weekly activities at St Francis Church, on Nostell Place, and will use its £700 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions to fund its coastal excursion.

Sarah Rogerson from J.O.Y said: “This is wonderful news for our members. Our ‘Holiday at Home’ event is always popular, and sadly the pandemic has prevented us from hosting it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire has donated £700 to enable members of the J.O.Y. club to take a much-needed social trip to the seaside

“We are very grateful that Persimmon chose to support our summer trip. Over the three days, we will host a range of different activities, but the grand event is always the trip to the seaside.

“Over the past few years, many of our members have had to isolate so we are delighted that we can now return to providing our regular weekly activities, but more importantly thrilled to announce the return of our ‘Holiday and Home event.”

J.O.Y provides a weekly program of activities from Meet and Eat, Chit Chat, Puzzle Corner, Soup Lunch, Knit and Natter and Coffee cake and quiz.

Run by volunteers the group welcomes the older members of the community every Monday to its activities at St Francis Church.

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month, of which the South Yorkshire regional business provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes in its area.