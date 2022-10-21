Budding Doncaster actor lands prestigious Andrew Lloyd-Webber scholarship

Aidan Scott is one of only a handful of people to receive the grant which will cover his tuition fees at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, where he has just begun his studies.

He said: “They only accept around 30 people every year and thousands apply.

"The scholarship is offered based on merit of audition and financial need, and is extremely competitive.

Doncaster's Aidan Scott has won a prestigious Andrew Lloyd-Webber scholarship. (Photo: Getty).

"I am blown away.

" I am so honoured to receive a full tuition scholarship for my three years at LIPA from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. I was not expecting to be successful at all, so this was a huge shock.

“Lots of tears were shed. This means so much to me, and will help me more than I can explain. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me in my journey to drama school over the past few years.”

Elite Theatre Arts, where Aidan studied for seven years, also congratulated him with a spokesman saying: "I could not be prouder of ex-student Aidan who I taught drama to from year 7 throughout his school life and then at Elite Theatre Arts.

"Over the years he performed in a number of my plays and musicals and I can honestly say he’s one of the most talented young men I have had the pleasure to teach.

“Aidan, your future is bright and I’ll be following your journey all the way.”

Aidan, who formerly ran the Youth Council added: “I am passionate about inspiring other young people to pursue their dreams in the arts.”

Baron Lloyd-Webber, 74, is one of the world’s best known composers and theatre impresarios, composing 21 West End musicals including Cats, The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

