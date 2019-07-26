.

The centre in Wilmington Drive will undergo a significant refurbishment, starting in the next few months, to modernise it and create a fantastic workplace for hundreds of staff. The project is due to be completed next year.

The refurbishment of the centre is part of ‘The Better Workplace Programme’ – one of the largest workplace improvement and consolidation schemes of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

The three-to-five-year programme will improve and consolidate BT’s footprint of corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites across the country.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said it was an exciting development for both staff and the town of Doncaster.

He said: “Our BT Doncaster contact centre was opened in 1997 and this refurbishment will create the modern, future-fit building we want for colleagues.

“This site is important for BT and our teams here do a fantastic job supporting customers when they need help, advice or sign up for our services.

“We hope our colleagues will be inspired by the new office building we’re creating, which will give them the tools and environment to be able to thrive. This is also fantastic news for the town of Doncaster and the wider Yorkshire region.”

Mr Lane said the refurbishment would be carried out in stages with staff able to be based in the building throughout the development. BT will work with architects, designers and staff to finalise plans for the site. Teams within the new building will benefit from state-of-the-art mobile connectivity alongside new fibre connections.

The Better Workplace Programme will see some existing BT buildings refurbished while others will see BT move into new offices. The programme is expected to be complete by 2023.

BT Group plays an important role in the Yorkshire and The Humber economy and is responsible for generating £1 in every £190 produced in the region, according to an independent report. It also generated more than £1.2 billion to the Yorkshire and The Humber economy in “Gross Value Added” GVA, during the 2017/18 financial year.* BT Group employs more than 6,400 people across the region.

Earlier this week BT announced it had found a new site in London’s Aldgate area to replace its current headquarters at St Paul’s, which has been sold for £209.6 million. As part of the sale agreement, BT will continue to leaseback its current base until an expected move to its new home in late 2021.