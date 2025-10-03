Brodsworth Hall: Volunteers reminisce as historic hall celebrates 30th anniversary

Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall is marking 30 years of being open to the public – and volunteers who work at the much-loved English Heritage property have been reminiscing about the last three decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in 1995 that Princess Margaret officially unveiled the hall as its hidden home and gardens were brought back to life after years of painstaking restoration work.

Built between 1861 and 1863, replacing an earlier mansion on the site, during its heyday, the opulent country pile hosted luxurious and lavish feasts and attracted leading members of society from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in its later years, the hall had fallen into serious disrepair.

Brodsworth Hall is celebrating 30 years of being open to the public.

The property’s final owner, Sylvia Grant-Dalton, who remained at the hall for 30 years after her husband’s death, struggled with its immense upkeep – and large parts of the property were never used in its final years, slowly fading and crumbling away.

Brodsworth then faced an uncertain future because Pamela, Sylvia’s daughter, did not wish to take it on after her mother’s death in 1988.

But Brodsworth’s qualities and impending crisis had been brought to public attention by Mark Girouard, Ben Read and the Victorian Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solution was reached in 1990 when Mrs Williams gave the house and gardens to English Heritage. Almost all the contents were bought by the National Heritage Memorial Fund and transferred to English Heritage, which undertook to open Brodsworth to the public.

The historic interiors were given a much-needed restoration project back in the 1990s.

Major work was required to make the house safe and bring the overgrown gardens under control before Brodsworth opened in 1995.

Its stonework and leaking roof were repaired and new services installed.

Inside it was decided to conserve the interiors as far as possible as they were found, to preserve both what had survived of its original schemes and the distinctive character Brodsworth had gained from its later history and inhabitants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the hall celebrates 30 years of being open to the public, some of the volunteers who work there have been looking back at the last three decades.

English Heritage took on Brodsworth Hall in 1990.

Room volunteer Julia said: “I remember it as a child when we used to come to the hall for garden parties. The statues and the pillars used to fascinate me.

"I’ve got lots of favourite memories from Brodsworth - too many to mention.

"One was when a lady from a couple asked if the horses in the billiard room were buired in the pet ceremetry - they nearly had a domestic, the husband was furious!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have enjoyed meeting all the different people and the friendship of the other volunteers and staff.”

The gardens, hugely overgrown in the 1990s, have been painstakingly restored.

Asked about the hall 30 years from now, she added: “I will not be here but I would hope it will carry on giving as much pleasure to people as it has to me.”

Dorothy, another room voulnteer, said back in the 1990s she was a raw recruit.

“I felt it was a happy place and I still feel the same today,” she said. “But I was in the bedroom and really hadn’t a clue what anything, was but I loved doing it.”

Since then, things have changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve learned a lot from visitors,” she said “and I’ve made friends over the years volunteering.”

“I have also enjoyed the extra things I’ve done, stitching the lablels on the bed linen, cleaning the books in the library and around the house and wrapping gifts ready for Santa to give out at our Christmas events.”

The opulent drawing room at Brodsworth Hall.

Fellow volunteers Pat and Ron remember their first encounter with Brodsworth.

“The Grant Daltons opened the garden for charity, we visited and much was overgrown,” they said.

“The house was propped up with huge wooden props.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of their early days of volunteering, they added: “We were very nervous as neither of us knew anything, the folders were a lifeline.”

HISTORY OF BRODSWORTH HALL

Brodsworth Hall was built between 1861 and 1863 for Charles Sabine Thellusson, whose great-grandfather Peter Thellusson, a merchant and banker, had bought the estate in 1791. It survives as a mid-Victorian vision of a comfortable country house, with many of its original furnishings and the formal gardens laid out around it.

Brodsworth had fallen into disrepair by 1990 when it was given to English Heritage. Since then its fragile interiors have been carefully conserved, while the gardens have been returned to their earlier formality.

There is a much longer history to Brodsworth than the Victorian house and gardens might suggest. The house and village lie on a broad limestone ridge, a fertile area in which there have been settlements since the Iron Age. Running along the ridge is a major route north used by the Romans, whose garrison nearby developed to become Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manor including ‘Brodsworth Hall’ was sold in 1713 by Sir John Wentworth to George Hay, Viscount Dupplin. After falling from political favour in 1715, Dupplin retreated to Brodsworth and probably rebuilt or improved the house. He is known to have laid out pleasure gardens and woodland walks, and planted trees across the estate.

Thellusson commissioned a London architect, Philip Wilkinson, to build the Italianate mansion at great speed between 1861 and 1863. The fashionable Old Bond Street firm Lapworths was appointed to furnish the interiors of the new Hall with the most luxurious materials, including scagliola, marble, mahogany, Morocco leather and silk. It had a subsidiary wing for the servants to live and work in, with a separate laundry and gas works.

By the end of the 1860s the Thellussons’ remodelling of Brodsworth was complete. The gardens had been fully laid out and the estate improved, with woods to provide good shooting and well designed new farm buildings and cottages.

After Charles Sabine Thellusson died in 1885 each of his four sons inherited Brodsworth in turn. With falling agricultural income, it became increasingly difficult to maintain the house, which remained relatively unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1931 Brodsworth was inherited by Charles Grant-Dalton, the son of Charles Sabine Thellusson’s daughter Constance. Charles, his wife, Sylvia, and their 12-year-old daughter, Pamela, came to live at Brodsworth. By this time the house and estate were badly in need of investment, but economic depression and death duties ruled that out. They made the Victorian house more habitable and manageable, however, with ever fewer servants, by closing some rooms, brightening others with a lick of plain paint, and introducing a few modernisations such as a lift and an Aga cooker.

After her husband’s death in 1952 Sylvia Grant-Dalton remained at the hall for over 30 years. Widowed for a second time in 1970, she lived alone at Brodsworth, with eventually only one member of staff, until her death in 1988.

Brodsworth then faced an uncertain future because Pamela, by then Mrs Williams, did not wish to take it on. But Brodsworth’s qualities and impending crisis had been brought to public attention by Mark Girouard, Ben Read and the Victorian Society.[8] A solution was reached in 1990 when Mrs Williams gave the house and gardens to English Heritage. Almost all the contents were bought by the National Heritage Memorial Fund and transferred to English Heritage, which undertook to open Brodsworth to the public.

Major work was required to make the house safe and bring the overgrown gardens under control before Brodsworth opened in 1995. Its stonework and leaking roof were repaired and new services installed. Inside it was decided to conserve the interiors as far as possible as they were found, to preserve both what had survived of its original schemes and the distinctive character Brodsworth had gained from its later history and inhabitants.