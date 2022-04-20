Brodsworth Hall: Here's how you can get a job at Doncaster's historic country mansion

For Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall is taking on staff – and the successful applicants will bring the picturesque country house and gardens to life for thousands of visitors each year.

The English Heritage property is hiring for five visitor assistant roles in its Historic Properties and Retail team.

A spokesman said: “Join our team and help tell English Heritage's story at our spectacular Victorian mansion and gardens.”

Fancy working at Brodsworth Hall?

The job spec reads: “As a Brodsworth visitor assistant, you will join an amazing team of employees and volunteers, making sure visitors have a great time from the moment they arrive until they say goodbye.

"This is a varied role and some days will be busy from start to finish, whereas others may be quieter especially on the wetter days! No two days are the same.

“Brodsworth Hall is an excellent example of a Victorian country house that has survived with many of its original features and contents intact. It is set in award winning gardens that are being restored to showcase how they would have looked in the Victorian era.

“We are looking for people who enjoy working with others as part of a team to deliver an engaging visitor experience to a diverse audience.

“You'll find it's a workplace like no other - taking you behind the scenes of these extraordinary sites and supporting you to share your ideas, inspire others and make a difference.