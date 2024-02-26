News you can trust since 1925
Broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire to broadcast Newsnight show live from Doncaster

Journalist and TV host Victoria Derbyshire is looking for guests to appear on an episode of Newsnight which will be broadcast live from Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:44 GMT
The presenter will be hosting the show from the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme consituency, a newly created seat at the next General Election, which will see Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher defending his majority.

Sharing details of the show on X, formerly Twitter, the 55-year-old presenter wrote: “Hi wld u like to join me on #Newsnight live from Doncaster a wk tomorrow? (March 4).

“We’ll be with a big audience and various politicians ahead of the budget and of course ahead of gen elex.

Victoria Derbyshire is bringing Newsnight to Doncaster.

“Do you have an experience to share? Want to tell politicians what your life is like?

“We’ll be in Doncaster East & Isle of Axholme constituency.

Anyone intrerested in taking part can email [email protected] to share their story.

She added: “See you there.”

It is not clear where the show will broadcast from.

