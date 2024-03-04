Broadcaster Anita Rani bringing live BBC Woman's Hour show to Doncaster
The Radio 4 host has revealed she will be presenting a special edition of the show live from the city on March 22, focusing on female entrepreneurs.
And she is seeking listeners with questions to put to the panel on the show which will be entitled ‘Who Wants To Be A Female Entrepreneur.’
Announcing the broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Hello gang, I’ve got some properly exciting news for you.
"Woman’s Hour is leaving the studio and we are heading north to Doncaster for a very special programme we are calling ‘Who Wants To Be A Female Entrepreneur?’
"It’s happening on Friday 22 March in front of a live audience with a very special panel of guests and we will be doing it with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paulette Edwards.
"I cannot wait. But the missing ingredient is all of you.
"Are you a budding entrepreneur? Maybe you’ve already set up your own business and need some advice.
"Whatever your questions, get them to us and I will put them to the panel. You can get in touch the usual way or DM us and we will get as many of your questions to the panel as possible.
"Cannot wait. And who wouldn’t want to be in Donny doing a live radio show?”
The 46-year-old has been hosting the popular show, which first aired in 1946, since 2021.