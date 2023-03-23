News you can trust since 1925
Broadband firm apologises after sending Doncaster resident same letter 11 times

A broadband firm has apologised – after bombarding a Doncaster resident with the same letter 11 times.

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT

A resident was left fuming after receiving a string of ‘to the occupier’ letters from internet installation company CityFibre – taking aim at the firm’s environmental responsibilities.

The customer, who has not been named said on Twitter: “Received yet another letter from you saying you have recently installed broadband yadda yadda.

"That’s about 11…ELEVEN letters.

CityFibre has come under fire for sending the same letter 11 times to a Doncaster resident.
"Just how many trees are you killing? What a total farce and complete waste of resources. Where’s your environmental responsibility?”

The firm replied: “Thank you for your message. If you’d prefer to be removed from our mailing list and not receive direct mails from us in the future, please complete the form at our website. Please note that removal from our list could take up to 30 days to become effective.”

But the resident stormed back: “You are sending cold “to the occupier” letters at a massive cost to yourselves and the environment but expect ME to sort this out?

"Are you for real? I never once asked to be on any mailing list so why should I then have to remove myself?”

A CityFibre spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. We use direct mail to inform residents of the available broadband service providers in their area, but appreciate the feedback and have provided the option to unsubscribe.”

The firm, founded in 2011, describes itself as the UK’s largest open access, fibre only operator, with services live in cities, towns and villages across the country.

