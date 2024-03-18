British Sign Language to feature on Doncaster departure screens following trial success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes at the start of Sign Language Week (18-24 March), an awareness week for both BSL and Irish Sign Language, organised by the British Deaf Association.

LNER's latest innovation, a full integration of BSL across its customer information screens, entered a trial period last December, with the aim of providing parity of information for D/deaf customers who use BSL.

This will now be implemented across all LNER’s managed stations equipped with the latest screen technology, including Berwick-upon-Tweed, Durham, Doncaster, and Peterborough in the coming months.

The initial trial saw LNER working closely with local organisations and the D/deaf community. The screens display signed videos alongside the latest customer information, including departure times, the train operator, destination, calling points, and platform number. Any service updates are also translated into BSL.

Claire Ansley, People and Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: "We are delighted that the trial has proved a success. We continue to receive positive feedback from our customers and people using our stations.

"By introducing BSL on our screens, we are taking a significant step towards making our stations more inclusive and accessible for everyone who travels with us."

The plans also include the introduction of integrated signing at other stations in the future.

*SLW is a flagship awareness week for British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language, celebrated in March.