Britain's biggest tanning salon chain Indigo Sun to open new branch in Doncaster

Indigo Sun, which has more than 100 tanning venues across the UK, is investing £350,000 on the new Doncaster outlet.

Full details have yet to be announced, but the fit out of the store is due to start in May and will follow from the opening of a branch in Huddersfield.

A spokesman saud the company has an “army” of 18,000 tanning fans across Yorkshire, who spend an average of £500 each per year on tanning sessions.

Indigo Sun is investing £350,000 to open a new tanning salon in Doncaster.

The new salon will offer a host of hi-tech features including bluetooth sunbeds and personalised aircon and specialist settings for different skin types.

Last month the firm reported record earnings of £26m and brings the firm’s staff headcount in Yorkshire to 40.

Frank Taylor, founder and CEO, said: “We have around 18,000 loyal and regular customers across Yorkshire and that number is growing all the time. We’re delighted to be investing so heavily in the area to ensure they have the best possible choice of tanning options in the most convenient locations.

“We’ve just recorded our most successful ever year, as people got back to normal after the pandemic and are determined to start travelling and taking holidays with great enthusiasm.

“The end of lockdown was a clear signal for our customers to return to our salons. Across the country they did so in such numbers that at peak periods in 2022 we were serving 140,000 people a week.”

During lockdown Indigo Sun mapped out an ambitious growth strategy which will see it open 10 new outlets every year. It also embarked on a refitting and refurbishment programme, bringing an upmarket beach club aesthetic to its salons.

Frank added: “Everything now is about location. We are looking for retail sites in towns that are on main arterial routes, offer free parking and have access to a diverse range of other outlets.

“Part of the reason that dedicated tanning salons are growing in popularity is because of the cost and complexity of the equipment.

“Modern sunbeds now have features such as Bluetooth so that customers can connect their phones and play their own choice of music. They also have sophisticated aircon systems and sensitivity settings for specific skin types.

“On top of that our salons have more sunbeds installed to reduce waiting times and dedicated staff with an in-depth knowledge on the use of sunbeds.

“Put all of that in a convenient location where people may also be visiting a gym, a supermarket, a pharmacy or a food outlet and you can see why the ease of use means our typical customers are now spending £500 a year with us.”

With its younger customer base and large foot fall the chain is now a prime target for retail developments, which are within town or city limits, but sit outside of traditional town centres.

Across the UK the firm, which is headquartered in Stirling, is targeting its expansion on towns or populations centres of at least 100,000 people.

As well as the new Huddersfield outlet it already operates two salons in Leeds with another outlet in York.

