Bringing the community together with the biggest summer fête at Doncaster care home

Last Friday, August 19, residents, families, team members and the wider community, enjoyed a fun-filled day, with live music, a magic show, balloon sculpting and Anton the performing pooch.

The home welcomed a variety of community organisations to make the day extra special, with a coconut shy stall, hook-a-duck, painting, jewellery and tombola.

Organised by Wellbeing Lead, Gail Walker, the fête was the perfect opportunity to celebrate with the care home community, to help raise money for extra amenities for the home.

Ivy Court resident, Minnie, commented on her experience, and said: “I loved the dog and having a dance with everyone, it was truly a wonderful afternoon.”

Wellbeing Lead, Gail Walker, said: “It was fantastic to see relatives’ families, old and new, come together to celebrate an extra special day with the residents.

“A massive thank you must go to all the staff for making the day run smoothly.

"I also want to thank everyone; businesses, families and the local community, who supported the event, as we would not have achieved such staggering success without you all.”Ivy Court would like to extend their thanks to everyone for their help and support and look forward to continue working closely with the community in the future.

1. Everyone's favourite Having a go at the hook-a-duck Photo: . Photo Sales

2. Live entertainment There was plenty going on all day Photo: . Photo Sales

3. Doggy fun Visiting youngsters are seen enjoying the dog show Photo: . Photo Sales

4. Dance ourself dizzy Everyone got in the swing of things Photo: . Photo Sales