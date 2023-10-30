News you can trust since 1925
Brian Blessed captivates audience when he returned to his Doncaster roots

The Empress Building in Mexborough was buzzing with excitement on Friday as renowned actor and larger-than-life personality Brian Blessed visited the town.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
Queues of eager fans snaked around the building, eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor.

As the queue inched forward, the air was palpable with anticipation. Fans eagerly chatted about their favourite Brian Blessed roles and shared their excitement about meeting him in person. Some even brought along memorabilia to sign.

As they made their way to the meet-and-greet area, fans could hardly contain their excitement. When they finally reached Brian Blessed, they were greeted with his signature

Brian Blessed and his captive audience.Brian Blessed and his captive audience.
booming voice and warm smile. He posed for photos, signed autographs, and chatted with each fan individually, making them feel special and valued.

For many fans, meeting Brian Blessed was a dream come true. He is an icon of British culture, and his visit to Mexborough was a truly memorable occasion. The Empress Building

provided the perfect backdrop for this special event, its grandeur and elegance perfectly matching the larger-than-life personality of Brian Blessed.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and owner of the Empress Building, expressed his gratitude for Blessed’s visit, stating: “It was truly an honour to host someone of Brian’s calibre at the Empress Building. His energy and enthusiasm resonated with everyone present, and it’s an event we’ll cherish for a long time. We always aim to bring notable experiences to

Queues of eager fans snaked around the building.Queues of eager fans snaked around the building.
Mexborough, and this event undoubtedly exceeded our expectations.”

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, echoed Mace’s sentiments, sharing: “Brian’;s visit was more than just an event; it was an experience that those in

attendance will recount for years to come. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“His stories, insights, and charismatic nature left an indelible mark on our audience.”

Blessed said after the show: “I was deeply moved by the warm reception at the Empress Building. It’s places like these and people like those in Mexborough that remind me of the incredible tapestry of stories and experiences. I’m humbled by the love and enthusiasm I felt from everyone.”

Find out more about the Empress Building visit https://www.empressbuilding.co.uk/

Related topics:MexboroughDoncaster