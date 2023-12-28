Brave little Mason, 10, gains his angel wings passing away just days after Christmas
Ten-year-old Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
A post on Facebook said: “Mason gained his angel wings at 22.50 last night we r devastated as a family but our brave boy is out of pain now please feel free to comment on this post but please don't inbox as we need time to grieve love u our superhero and we will see u again xxx
Earlier this year, his heartbroken family confirmed that the youngster was on end of life care.
Little Mason has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.
In a message posted on social media, they said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.
"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.
"This roller coaster could end any day now.
“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.
"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.
"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.
“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.
"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that because one thing Mason has always done is he’s done things his own way.”