Brave little Mason Williamson gained his angel wings passing away on Wednesday night, his family anounced on social media today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten-year-old Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

A post on Facebook said: “Mason gained his angel wings at 22.50 last night we r devastated as a family but our brave boy is out of pain now please feel free to comment on this post but please don't inbox as we need time to grieve love u our superhero and we will see u again xxx

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, his heartbroken family confirmed that the youngster was on end of life care.

Little Mason Williamson who lost his fight for life last night.

Little Mason has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.

In a message posted on social media, they said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

"This roller coaster could end any day now.

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.

“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.