Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group, led by Annette Ramsay, are braving the cold water on World Cancer Day in memory of David (Bo) Ramsay, Annette’s husband.

Annette said: “Sadly in December 2022 my husband was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive lymphoma. It came completely out of nowhere. Bo was well known and respected in the Doncaster music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bo played his annual birthday gig on December 10, 2022, feeling fine, but by the following weekend he was in Doncaster hospital and two days later transferred to Hallamshire where we spent the whole of that Christmas and the New Year.

Brave fundraisers take on a cold water dip in memory of David (Bo) Ramsay.

“We later found out that at the point he arrived at Hallamshire Bo was within 24-48hrs of dying as his internal organs were shutting down, so he was placed on an emergency treatment plan whilst the full diagnosis was officially confirmed. This allowed his body to recover enough to commence the recommended treatment for this type of lymphoma.

“Bo fought hard, he took each day as it came never letting the lymphoma or the equally aggressive treatment bring him down. He was supportive to his friends, family and other patients he always had the doctors and nurses smiling and kept his caring and happy personality throughout.

“After completing his treatment mid-May 2023, we hoped to move forward with our lives taking the previous months as a lesson to live every day, to the fullest and be thankful for the lives we had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of treatment Bo’s PET scan results were clear, he was lymphoma free, and he played his first gig in six months on Sunday June 4. Unfortunately a few days later he was feeling unwell so back to the hospital we went and over the next few weeks we were on an emotional rollercoaster of being told that it was just a bug or a mild virus, to it actually it looked like quite a serious virus, and eventually we were told that it was the lymphoma as some of the cells must have got to the brain for which there was no treatment.

“To say we were devastated is an understatement, but even after receiving this terrible news Bo continued to think of others around him, he appreciated the horrendous job the medical team have when they have come to know you over months of treatment, he thanked them and continued to make them laugh and smile right up to the point of us leaving hospital for home.”

Bo passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2023, just one month after his final gig.

“During his time in the Hallamshire one of our friends from the Doncaster music scene’s baby granddaughter was receiving treatment for leukaemia, Bo constantly kept up to date with her progress willing for her to have a full recovery. Also, one of the nurses that administered Bo’s first emergency dose of chemotherapy had a young son who was diagnosed with Leukaemia just a few days into Bo’s treatment. Thankfully both these children are currently doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of this, the Young Lives V Cancer is something that we know that Bo would have supported had he still been here, which is why we are doing it for him.

“He was a complete baby when it came to cold water, I once asked him if we should do the New Year’s dip in the Forth, Bo was originally from Scotland before his family moved to Doncaster when he was young and he said not a chance! I’m sure he would have found it very entertaining that we were going to hit the cold water,” added Annette.

Annette will be joined on the day by her and Bo’s daughter Catherine and nieces Nicole and Jordan, along with nephew Jonathon, brother-in-law Darren, Gary and Steve who were band mates and friends and friend Natalie.

“Other friends that cannot take part due to health issues will be cheering us on from the water’s edge,” said Annette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We wish Annette and her friends and family good luck in their brave challenge on World Cancer Day.”