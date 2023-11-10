Brand new High Performance Centre officially opens at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch event saw partners, elite sports teams and many other organisations in attendance, to hear about what the centre has to offer to local grassroots and elite sports clubs across Doncaster.

Based within the Eco-Power Stadium, the new facilities boasts a vast array of brand new specialist equipment, readily available, including Vald systems involving force plates, dynamos and speed gates, Normatec compression gear and ultrasound therapy, some of which isn’t always available to most sports clubs.

Programme Lead, Josh Wroot discussed how they decided on what equipment they needed: “We went to partners within the city of Doncaster, whether that be strength & conditioning coaches or physiotherapists, asking what equipment students needed to be aware of for when they graduate.

The team at the new centre. Picture: Heather King Photography

“All the equipment we’ve invested in is only possible with having the high performance centre.”

Those who visited on the day got to the chance to see live demo’s taking place on Doncaster Rovers’ first team players. Joseph Olowu, James Maxwell & Owen Bailey utilised the space for their post-game recovery with the Game Ready Cryotherapy, massages and Normatec compression gear.

Olowu spoke of how the facilities will help with the game load throughout the season: “There’s high quality equipment that they’ve got here. Equipment that myself and the other lads are familiar with. Everything you need is here.

“With the busy game schedule we’ve got coming up, back to back games, I think having this facility to come in and get a bit of recovery and get that extra 1% out of ourselves will go a long way and will be massively important for us.”

Some of the new facilities. Picture: Heather King Photography

Rovers assistant manager, Cliff Byrne, also came along to the event, to see how the squad could benefit from the use of the centre: “It’s really exciting to get an insight to see what goes on here at the centre and the learning environment for the students and really how we could utilise the whole space.

“It’s got everything that we would need. In terms of preparation and maintenance and recovery of our players and it’s right on our doorstep.”

The partnership between the Sports College and University Campus Doncaster will allow pathways for students looking to study degrees in sport.

Principal of the Sports College, Adi Turnpenny said: “The Centre will be a real asset to our students who will work with the Doncaster sporting community at all levels as part of their degree programmes.

“Studying here at the Eco-Power stadium allows our students to learn in a ‘live sporting environment’ that can only benefit their educational experience.”

Members of the public are able to access a variety of treatments throughout the week, to further enable students to gain valuable work experience as a strength and conditioning coach or a physio.

“We want to be there for every sport team in Doncaster. Whether that’s our elite teams, or our grassroots teams. We want every team in Doncaster to access and use this centre.”

Contact [email protected] or 07730731149 to find out about the degree courses and treatments.