Montagu Hall care home, a brand-new facility in Mexborough, was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Tommy Joyce and Councillor Sean Gibbons this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The now open home provides the highest standard of residential and dementia care in Mexborough, with a focus on allowing people later in life to live happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives.

The opening event saw guests explore the home’s purpose-built amenities, such as on site hair salon, cafes, and cinema. There were also canapés, fine wine and a live singer at the event to entertain guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the 66 rooms at the home are en suite, boasting mini fridges, flat screen TVs and a wet room, which are cleaned daily. Included in the experienced staff team is a head chef, who cooks restaurant quality meals, tailored to dietary requirements and taste.

Inside the new care home.

The staff provide residents with bespoke activity schedules, regularly organising trips, as well as concerts and events within the home, providing an exciting place to live whilst catering to each resident’s specific care needs.

Available for one inclusive fee, Montagu Hall is ideally located in the beautiful Mexborough, sitting on the river Don. With many amenities located nearby in the town, the home is also only short distance from the M1 and the A1M, and a few miles from both Rotherham and Doncaster, allowing easy travel for visitors of the residents.

Home Manager, Julie Afsar said: “It’s wonderful to have the doors of Montagu Hall open to welcome residents from across South Yorkshire. We are so excited to be starting a community here, and providing a safe and happy home for 66 people. We pride ourselves on our bespoke activity programmes, and we can’t wait to meet our residents and get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just the residents Montagu Hall is good for; the care home is also good for the environment. With 80 per cent of the available roof space lined with solar panels, the home will be making its own electricity, and selling what it doesn’t need back to the grid.

The official opening.

An underground energy system running miles below the care home will heat the home’s hot water, provide underfloor heating and air cooling for the residents as an added bonus. Like all Danforth’s homes, Montagu Hall is A rated and will have no gas, going pure electric to help save the planet.

“It’s very important to Danforth that we’re looking after the planet as well as our residents,” says Julie. “As we extend our respect and level of care beyond those who live here to the environment, it will ensure Montagu Hall can remain a comfortable and happy home for many years to come.”

Montagu Hall is part of the Danforth Care Home Group. It is the third care home from Danforth to open in Yorkshire, alongside Sid Bailey and Primrose House, which both opened earlier this year in Brampton and Hull respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad