PureGym will open its doors at the Centurion Retail Park off York Road on May 9.

A spokesman said: “The opening will bring the UK’s favourite gym to the city, offering flexible, affordable fitness to the people of Doncaster and the surrounding areas.”

The 14,000 sq. ft venue next to Home Bargains and nearby to Pets at Home, will offer PureGym’s low-cost, zero-contract memberships offering access to state-of-the-art facilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The gym will be equipped for every fitness need with:

• 220+ pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

• A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

• A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

• Certified PTs available to support clients

• Free parking available on site*

A spokesman said: “This opening is an exciting opportunity for Doncaster and the surrounding areas, providing 12 new jobs in the thriving fitness sector and offering people an affordable, flexible space to help support their physical and mental wellbeing.

They added: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Doncaster.

"Our latest gym will offer members high quality, low-cost fitness facilities and provide them with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment to use as they wish to achieve their fitness

goals. We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Doncaster – look out for our opening offer!”

PureGym has over 1.2 million members and more than 340 clubs across the UK, which are open 24/7, offering a full range of top-of-the-line equipment, instructor-led classes and qualified PTs, helping members to lead healthier lives every day.

PureGym was launched in the UK in 2009 where it pioneered the model for affordable, flexible, high-quality fitness clubs and is the market leader.

PureGym’s clubs are also located in Denmark, Switzerland and the United States, and it has a franchise partner operating clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.