Brad Pitt taught card tricks for new movie by Doncaster magician

Hollywood heart-throb Brad Pitt was taught card tricks by a Doncaster magician for his latest movie role – and turned out to be a natural.

Greg Chipman was drafted in to work with the star on F1 The Movie, which sees Pitt playing fictional veteran driver and ex-gambler Sonny Hayes returning to the track after a long absence.

His character had to appear to be expert at handling playing cards – which is where Greg came in.

Mr Chipman told the BBC: "He was a fast learner. He cracked how to cut a deck of cards with one hand in less than a day, a move some people might take a month to master."

The movie hit cinema screens across the world on 25 June and centres on a fictional Formula 1 team, APXGP.

Mr Chipman, 32, added: "Brad plays an ex-gambler. So he needed to learn how to handle a deck of cards, because his character would have known how to."

Mr Chipman was on set for several months teaching Pitt how to master playing cards, but said nerves had taken their toll on the first day.

He said he stood outside Pitt's trailer deciding on what approach to take in meeting the star.

"I was like, how do I approach him. Do I do this professionally, do I do it casually?

"I'm from Doncaster, so do I go 'hey up Brad' - what do I do?"

In the end he said he decided on a straightforward approach.

"I just went in and said nice to meet you. I shook his hand and he was the most down-to-earth guy, really nice.

"And then every time he saw me he'd say hello and ask how my day had been."

However, Mr Chipman said Pitt's skills did occasionally let him down on some of the sleight of hand required by his character.

"With the one-hand deck cut, he was a natural, but throwing cards across a room into a bin, that took a little longer.

"He had to be accurate and that took a little time...take after take in fact."

Greg, a creative consultant and magician, was based at Silverstone during the film’s UK shoot.

“Brad wanted it to feel completely natural.It wasn’t about performing flashy tricks — it was about making it look like second nature, as if the cards were just an extension of his hands,” he said.

Greg spent months perfecting the details with Pitt, ensuring every move was camera-ready but grounded in real technique. His behind-the-scenes role helped bring depth and authenticity to the character — a small but powerful touch in a film packed with high-speed drama and emotional weight.

“To see it all come together on screen, knowing the work that went into every movement, was amazing,” Greg said. “It’s not every day you get to teach a Hollywood A lister how to handle a deck of cards.”

Now back home in Doncaster, Greg reflects proudly on the experience — and on the unique journey that took a local card expert from South Yorkshire to the heart of a Hollywood blockbuster. He’s continuing to build on that momentum, working on several upcoming film and television productions, both as a creative consultant and in front of the camera as an actor.