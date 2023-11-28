News you can trust since 1925
Boy, 9, gets hair chopped off as appeal for Doncaster cancer victim tops £16,000

It really was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for a Doncaster schoolboy who had his hair chopped off to help raise cash for a family friend suffering from cancer.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
Nine-year-old Samuel Felks bravely saw his luscious locks sliced off by hairdresser auntie Lauren Holt to help draw in cash for family friend Simon Heeley is undergoing gruelling cancer treatment.

More than £16,000 has already been raised for Simon who is undergoing intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer earlier this year.

With his long blond locks past his shoulders, it was Samuel’s first cut in more than two years – and he donated the hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people suffering from cancer who have lost their own hair through treatment.

Samuel Felks had his hair chopped off to help raise funds for a family friend suffering from cancer.Samuel Felks had his hair chopped off to help raise funds for a family friend suffering from cancer.
Samuel Felks had his hair chopped off to help raise funds for a family friend suffering from cancer.

Lauren said: “He uploaded a video on Facebook asking for people’s support and as a family we are immensely proud of him.

"Simon, who is self employed is off work and will be for some time. He can’t have surgery until the chemo shrinks the tumour so as you can imagine it’s a very heartbreaking time.

Family friend Craig Rusling has set up a GoFundMe page to raise cash for Simon and his family, with the appeal recently topping £16,000.

He said: “Let’s all help Simon and Sam through this hard time while Simon is off of work and fighting stage 2-3 cancer. With Simon not working while fighting this, the bills will still need paying so let’s help them as much as we can.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE

