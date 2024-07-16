Boy, 9, critically ill after serious road smash in Doncaster as £10,000 pours in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster school boy is critically ill in hospital after a serious road smash – with generous well-wishers donating nearly £10,000 to help his recovery.

Will Hanley suffered life changing injuries in the collision in Sprotbrough on July 2 when he was in collision with a red Toyota Yaris.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than £9,200 for Will – and you can donate HERE

Fundraising organiser Helen Furniss said: “As many reading this will be aware, 9 year old Will was involved in a terrible road accident in our little village on Tuesday 2 July whilst walking to school.

Money has poured in for Will following the collision which left him with life changing injuries.

"Will is currently in Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is critically ill. He has suffered life changing injuries and is continuing his fight.

"This terrible accident has rocked our community. Fellow parents, classmates, neighbours and friends are all behind you Will. We are rooting for you. Praying for you.”

Addressing his family, she continued: “Nicola, Owen and Fynn - your strength has been incredible. Please know that the parents of year four are right beside you and your family. This fund is for whatever you need. We all want to support you and help you in any way we can.

"Please use this page for support for the family and to leave well wishes.

"We love you Will! Keep fighting little man.”

Police said a red Toyota Yaris struck Will at the junction of Melton Road and Folder Lane in Sprotbrough on July 2 at around 8.40am.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains with life threatening injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the Toyota stopped at the scene to assist officers and an appeal has been launched for anyone who saw the collision to make contact with police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, especially those with dashcam footage, are asked to get in touch with the force.

The road was closed off following the collision, with police, paramedics and fire crews all dispatched to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.