Boxing legends Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno coming to Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

The pair will join forces for the event on February 3, meeting fans and answering questions about their illustrious careers in the ring.

And the evening is for a good cause too, raising funds for Doncaster charities Evestrust and Firefly.

Hatton, who competed between 1997 and 2012, held multiple world championships at light-welterweight and welterweight – and he is ranked ranked by BoxRec as the 11th greatest European fighter of all time and fifth greatest British fighter of all time, pound for pound.

Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno are coming to Doncaster.

In 2005 he was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine, the Boxing Writers Association of America, and ESPN.

In 2000, Hatton won the British light-welterweight title, followed by the WBU title the following year; he made a record fifteen successful defences of the latter from 2001 to 2004. He reached the pinnacle of his career in 2005 by defeating Kostya Tszyu for the IBF, Ring and lineal titles. This was followed up later that year with a victory over Carlos Maussa to claim the WBA (Super) title, thereby becoming a unified light-welterweight world champion.

Making his welterweight debut in 2006, Hatton won a tough fight against WBA champion Luis Collazo to win a world title in his second weight class. A return to light-welterweight in 2007 saw him win the vacant IBF title for a second time, as well as the IBO title.

He has been lauded as one of the most beloved and popular British boxers of all time, with a raucous fan base that travelled in their tens of thousands across the Atlantic to support him.

Meanwhile, Bruno, dubbed Big Frank, competed from 1982 to 1996.

He had a highly publicised and eventful career, both in and out of the ring.

The pinnacle of Bruno's boxing career was winning the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium in 1995, in what was his fourth world championship challenge. Bruno faced multiple top-rated heavyweights throughout his career, including two defeats against Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996, and a defeat against fellow Briton Lennox Lewis in 1993.

He was also known for his exceptional punching power, scoring 38 knockouts in 40 wins and giving him a 95% knockout-to-win ratio; his overall knockout percentage was 84.44%.

Bruno has been ranked among BoxRec's 10 best heavyweights in the world 12 times, reaching his career-high ranking of world No.3 at the conclusion of 1984.

Like Henry Cooper before him, Bruno has remained a popular celebrity with the British public following his retirement from boxing, including his well-documented struggles with mental health.

A spokesman for Evestrust said: “These two sporting legends will take a trip down memory lane, giving the audience an insight into their illustrious careers.”

Tickets are £55 each.

The spokesman added: “Buying them through us will mean that you’re contributing to our charity, helping us make an impact in the Doncaster community.

"It’s guaranteed to be an amazing night - get in touch with us to buy tickets.”

